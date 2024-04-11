We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Breaded Sweet & Spicy King Prawns 200g

Tesco Breaded Sweet & Spicy King Prawns 200g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
853kJ
203kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
9.0g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.98g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 980kJ / 234kcal

King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a spicy breadcrumb coating.
Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. Crisp & Plump Sweet & Spicy king prawnsRESPONSIBLY SOURCED Coated in a hot honey breadcrumb for a crisp finish
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (47%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Sugar, Yeast, Maize, Barley Malt Extract, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Honey Powder, Chilli Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger, Paprika Extract, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

