Tesco Breaded Sweet & Spicy King Prawns 200g

Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 16 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.

Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 10-12 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking.

Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. Crisp & Plump Sweet & Spicy king prawns

Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. Crisp & Plump Sweet & Spicy king prawns RESPONSIBLY SOURCED Coated in a hot honey breadcrumb for a crisp finish

