Bonne Maman Chocolate and Orange Spread 275g

Orange with dark Chocolate Spread

• Rich, glossy dark chocolate blended with fresh, zingy orange. • True to our values of homemade food, this spread is inspired by the French treat of Orangettes • Carefully prepared with whole fresh oranges, zest and juice. • No palm oil. • A simple spread transforms everyday snacking occasions to exciting, delicious moments. • The perfect accompaniment to a buttery shortbread biscuit.

Pack size: 275G

Ingredients

Sugar, Oranges 39%, Dark Chocolate 10% (Cocoa Mass 71, 5%, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 2%, Emulsifier: Lecithin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 4%, Native Tapioca Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectins

Net Contents

275g ℮