Little Freddie Organic Chicken Casserole with Vegetables & Rice 7m+ 130g

Little Freddie Organic Chicken Casserole with Vegetables & Rice 7m+ 130g

£1.90

£1.46/100g

Rice, 6 vegetables and free-range chicken with extra virgin olive oil in a fork-mashed texture
Our IngredientsOur hearty casserole is made with free-range chicken and six vibrant vegetables. Naturally high in protein with the perfect fork-mashed texture, this family favourite is tailored for tiny tummies.Piers(Little Freddie's food-loving Dad)
Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.EU Organic - ES-ECO-020-CV, EU/non-EU Agriculture
Home-Style Meal...dig in & enjoy!High in ProteinOrganicDairy-free6 Vegetables
Pack size: 130G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Organic Stock (Water*, Organic Leek, Organic Parsnip, Organic Carrot, Organic Onion) 14%, Organic White Rice 14%, Organic Courgette 13%, Organic Free-Range Chicken 12%, Organic Tomato Passata 12%, Organic Aubergine 11%, Organic Onion 9%, Organic Pumpkin 8%, Organic Red Pepper 6%, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1%, Organic Herbs (Organic Oregano and Organic Rosemary) <0.1%, *No organic certification

Allergy Information

Free From: Milk

Net Contents

130g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Method: Delicious cold, best served warm. To warm, stand in hot water and check temperature before serving.Best fed from a spoon. Do not microwave in the pouch.Weaning advice: The ingredients and thicker texture of this meal make it suitable for babies of 7 months and over.

Lower age limit

7 Months

