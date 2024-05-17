New
Wicked Kitchen 100% Plant Based Lemon Cupcakes 4 Pack

Wicked Kitchen 100% Plant Based Lemon Cupcakes 4 Pack

£3.50

£0.88/each

4 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes topped with lemon flavoured frosting and decorated with lemon sugar crunch.
Pucker up! Lemony-lemon cupcakes with a swirl of lemon spiked frosting and zesty crunchy topper! 100% plant based.
Wicked is on a mission to unleash the mighty power of plants! Crave-able, flavor-first, sustainable foods that are better for you and the planet! Plant-based food for meat-eaters and vegans alike. Chef crafted, delicious, and full of flavors and textures for people who love to eat well and eat better. Our purpose is to save animals and support the planet and the people that live on it!
Ingredients

Lemon Flavoured Frosting (35%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Comminuted Lemon, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Lutein)], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Extract, Cider Vinegar, Flavouring, Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Shea Fat, Salt, Palm Oil, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid), Colour (Curcumin), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)

Allergy Information

Also, may contain Soya. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4 x Lemon Cupcakes

