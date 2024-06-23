Eat Natural Fruit & Nut Almond & Cranberry Bar with Pomegranate & Honey 40g

A bar of nuts and dried fruit

Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean? Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.

78% fruit & nuts Source of fibre Gluten free

Pack size: 40G

Source of fibre

Ingredients

Almonds 43%, Dried Dates 29% (Dates, Rice Flour), Rice Syrup, Cranberries Apple-Infused 6% (Cranberries, Concentrated Apple Juice, Sunflower Oil), Honey, Crisped Rice (Rice Flour), Freeze-Dried Pomegranate Powder 2%

Allergy Information

May also contain: other Nuts, Milk, Soya and Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold capitals

Net Contents

40g ℮