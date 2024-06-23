YO! Chicken katsu dragon rolls 200g

£4.75

£2.38/100g

YO! Chicken Katsu Dragon Rolls 200g
7 Tender panko coated chicken, red pepper & cucumber rolls, with a teriyaki mayonnaise sauce
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (Water, Rice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses), Breaded Cooked Chicken Breast (11%) (Chicken Breast, Wheat Flour, Water, Modified Starch (Oxidised Starch, Starch Acetate), Palm Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate, Yeast, Soya Flour), Mayonnaise (Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Colour (Paprika Extract)), Cucumber (7%), Red Pepper (6%), Teriyaki Sauce (Water, Sugar, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Onion Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Apple Juice Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Lime Juice Concentrate, Alcohol), Lettuce, Seaweed

Allergy Information

May contain Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving SuggestionsFor optimum flavour remove from refrigerator 15 minutes before serving.

