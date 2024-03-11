We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The London Essence Co. Raspberry & Rose Crafted Soda Drink 250ml

The London Essence Co. Raspberry & Rose Crafted Soda Drink 250ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Raspberry and Rose Flavoured Soda Drink.
This Raspberry & Rose Crafted Soda from The London Essence Company can be drunk chilled straight from the can or served on its own over ice.Vibrant raspberry and a hint of blackberry are layered with a rose distillate for a lively yet floral finish.
The London Essence Company Estd. 1896 Specialists in the art and alchemy of taste
The London Essence Co. is a registered trademark.
Exquisite Taste and Aroma: Our Raspberry & Rose Crafted Soda has a freshly vibrant berry profile with a delicate floral aromaDistilled Botanical Essence: Rose distillate adds an exquisite top-note of elegance that lingers gently with every sipLow in Calories: With less than 20 calories per 100ml, be prepared to indulge in the perfect Raspberry & Rose Crafted Soda that works with any diet.No Artificial Sweeteners: As with the rest of our collection, our Raspberry & Rose Crafted Soda, is sweetened naturally with fructose.ACCENTUATES THE FINEST SPIRITS: Pairs ideally with grain-based vodkas and floral gins . Garnish with blackberries and a sprig of lavender
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Pure Fructose, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Raspberry Distillate, Fruit and Vegetable Extracts for Colour (Carrot, Blackcurrant), Rose Distillate

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

