Plenish Organic Barista Almond 1 Litre

£2.40

£2.40/litre

Organic Almond Drink, UHT.
Foamable almond drink made with only organic, 100% naturally sourced ingredients. For the plant-based purists that refuse to compromise on flavour or function. Our delicious almond barista milk brings the finest organic almonds and blends them to create the ultimate base for your cappuccinos and cortados. It’s low in sugar, a good source of protein and always free from oils, additives or anything artificial. (Because that’s not love).
It's all good. We make naturally delicious plant-based drinks out of the best ingredients on earth. We’ve made it our mission to protect the natural flavour that comes out of beautiful produce – which means we use only organic ingredients, and we add very little to them. No flavourings, no preservatives, no additives. No need.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry FSC® C014047, www.fsc.orgEU Organic - FR-BIO-01, EU/non-EU AgricultureTetra Pak® chooses FSC®Tetra Pak®, Tetra Brik® Aseptic
No Oils or AdditivesMade with Organic IngredientsFoamableComplements CoffeeLow in SugarSource of Protein
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Water, Almond Paste 3.1%*, Agave Syrup*, Coconut Milk*, Sunflower Seed Protein*, Oat Fibre*, Sea Salt, *Organic

Allergy Information

Produced in a facility that handles Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake fastPour coldTo get started, just shake well.

Additives

Free From Additives

