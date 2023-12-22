We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Ta-Da Chocolate Ganache Style Icing 370g

Ta-Da Chocolate Ganache Style Icing 370g

1(1)
Write a review

£2.60

£0.70/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/10th Pot (37g)
Energy
654kJ
156kcal
8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1767kJ / 422kcal

Chocolate IcingFind out more at www.ra.orgThe joy of bakingBaking memories together!Exciting recipes and baking ideas: www.tadahomebaking.com
Take your sweet treats to the next level with Ta-Da! Chocolate Ganache Style Icing. A ready-to-use chocolate icing made with real chocolate. Ideal for filling and decorating cakes.
Whether it’s your first bake or your 100th, we’ve got the right ingredients for you. Less To-Do, More Ta-Da!
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, CocoaTa-Da! is a registered trademark of Bakels Group.
Made with real chocolateMakes 1 8-inch 2-layer cakePipe onto cupcakesSpread onto cakesNo artificial flavoursSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Dark Chocolate (5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass**, Cocoa Butter**, Emulsifier (E322 (Soya)), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder** (4%), Emulsifiers (E471, E473), Humectant (E422), Acidity Regulators (E575, E270, E327), Preservative (E202), Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 51.4% minimum, **Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May contain Milk. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

370g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Ideal to pipe at room temperature. Soften with a fork.

Additives

Free From Artificial Flavours

View all Icing & Marzipan

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here