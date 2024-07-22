image 1 of Guuud Raspberry Greek Style Yoghurt Ice Cream Sticks 3x70ml
Guuud Raspberry Greek Style Yoghurt Ice Cream Sticks 3x70ml

4.4(29)
£3.75

£1.79/100ml

Ice cream with Greek style yoghurt (92%) and raspberry sauce (8%).
Introducing Wall's Guuud Raspberry Greek Style Yoghurt Ice Cream: where naughty meets nice in every blissful bite. GUUUD is a frozen dessert that gives you the best of all worlds. Real indulgence. Check. Delightfully sweet swirls. Check. Only 68 calories per stick. You bet! GUUUD combines a rich and creamy texture with a luscious, authentically tangy yet sweet Raspberry sauce. It’s harmonious. It’s heavenly. It’s finally here. The perfect treat for your afternoon or after-dinner cravings. These ice cream sticks are a fruity and refreshing frozen treat! Gorgeous, with no hint of compromise. The pack contains 3x 70 ml Raspberry ice cream sticks. Our Guuud Greek Style Yoghurt ice lollies are also available in 2 other delicious flavours: GUUUD Passion Fruit and Salted Caramel Greek Style Yoghurt Ice Creams. At Guuud, we believe that taste is everything and that’s why we aspire to bring you all the indulgence that ice cream should deliver.We want to hear from you! Find us on the Wall's ice cream website or the Wall's UK Facebook profile to let us know what you think of our Greek Style Yoghurt Ice Creams. Share with us all your #GUUUD moments of indulgence on Instagram or Twitter.
Wall's Guuud Raspberry Greek Style Yoghurt Ice Cream is the perfect balance of naughty and nice in a single servingThis delicious ice cream combines the rich and creamy texture of Greek Style Yoghurt with a luscious Raspberry sauceThis frozen dessert brings you all the indulgence that ice cream should beGuuud Raspberry Greek Style Yoghurt Ice Cream contains only 68 calories per stickOur Guuud Greek Style Yoghurt Ice Cream is also available in Passion Fruit and Salted Caramel flavoursPack contains 3 Guuud Raspberry Ice Cream sticks
Pack size: 210ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, Greek style yoghurt (MILK) (28%), cream (MILK), sugar, glucose syrup, skimmed MILK powder, fructose, water, raspberry juice from concentrate (2.4%), inulin, coconut fat, emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), acidity regulator (citric acid), modified starch, stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, pectins), natural flavourings, colour (anthocyanins), concentrated black carrot juice. May contain egg, peanut, almond, hazelnut, walnut, cashew and macadamia

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Cashew Nuts, Eggs, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, WalnutsContains: Milk

Produce of

Greece

Net Contents

210 ℮

