19 Crimes Rose 187ml

Vinification Details

This rose was matured in stainless steel tanks.

History

A liquid ode to our past, 19 Crimes is inspired by those who, beginning in 1788, were transported to Australia for a life of hard labour. Many did not survive the journey. For the sea-beaten people who made it ashore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a harsh frontier colony, they forged fresh pathways and built new lives from their chequered pasts, brick by brick. This wine honours the history they wrote and the culture they built. A revolutionary dry style rosé with sweet spice.

Regional Information