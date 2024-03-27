Hearty Food Co. 2 Breaded Cod Fillets 300g

Formed cod (Gadus morhua) fillets coated in breadcrumbs.

At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org 100% cod fillet, coated in a crispy golden breadcrumb.

Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (58%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using cod caught in the NE Atlantic - Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea, Iceland, Faroe Islands using Hooks and lines, Seines, Trawls & Gillnets and similar nets.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e