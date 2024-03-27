We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hearty Food Co. 2 Breaded Cod Fillets 300g

£2.85

£9.50/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical fillet (140g**)
Energy
1433kJ
341kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
13.3g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.12g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1023kJ / 244kcal

Formed cod (Gadus morhua) fillets coated in breadcrumbs.
At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org100% cod fillet, coated in a crispy golden breadcrumb.
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (58%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using cod caught in the NE Atlantic - Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea, Iceland, Faroe Islands using Hooks and lines, Seines, Trawls & Gillnets and similar nets.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

