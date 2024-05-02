Tesco Finest Apricot & Almond Twin Tarts 144g

Frangipane filling made with ground almonds in an all butter pastry case, with an apricot compote layer and half apricot decoration. Finished with a sweet glaze.

Pack size: 144G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apricot (28%), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (12%), Pasteurised Egg, Maize Flour, Water, Ground Almonds, Yogurt (Milk), Flaked Almonds, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Annatto Norbixin), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

May contain soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

Drained weight

-