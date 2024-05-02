We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Apricot & Almond Twin Tarts 144g

£3.50

£2.43/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One tart
Energy
284kcal
1189kJ
14%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.4g

high

18%of the reference intake
Fat
14.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.7g

high

34%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1651kJ / 394kcal

Frangipane filling made with ground almonds in an all butter pastry case, with an apricot compote layer and half apricot decoration. Finished with a sweet glaze.
Summer Edition Rich all butter frangipane with apricot compote, apricot half and flaked almonds
Pack size: 144G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apricot (28%), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (12%), Pasteurised Egg, Maize Flour, Water, Ground Almonds, Yogurt (Milk), Flaked Almonds, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Annatto Norbixin), Flavourings.

Allergy Information

May contain soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

144g

Drained weight

-

