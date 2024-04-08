We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 9 Mini Tropical Cupcakes

Tesco Finest 9 Mini Tropical Cupcakes

£5.00

£0.56/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Once passion fruit & raspberry cupcake
Energy
401kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.3g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

high

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.5g

high

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1822kJ / 435kcal

9 Hand finished mini sponge cakes, 3 with pineapple and coconut buttercream and desiccated coconut, 3 with lime buttercream and Sicilian lemon curd, and 3 with passion fruit buttercream, freeze-dried raspberries and passion fruit curd.
Have a taste of summer with our delightful mini trio cupcakes: 3 Mini sponge cakes hand finished with pineapple and coconut buttercream and desiccated coconut. 3 Mini sponge cakes hand finished with lime buttercream and Sicilian lemon curd. 3 Mini sponge cakes hand finished with passion fruit buttercream, freeze dried raspberries and passion fruit curd.Summer Edition Selection of Pineapple & Coconut, Lime & Sicilian lemon, and Passion fruit & Raspberry mini cupcakes

Allergy Information

May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings

One lime & lemon cupcake,One passion fruit & raspberry cupcake,One pineapple & coconut cupcake
Energy
399kJ
95kcal
401kJ
96kcal
400kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.2g
4.3g
4.3g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g
2.0g
2.1g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.9g
9.5g
9.0g

high

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g
0.09g
0.07g

medium

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1813kJ / 432kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Lime Curd (7%) [Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Water, Concentrated Lime Juice, Lime Oil, Gelling Agent (Agar), Salt], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Lemon Curd (2%) [Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Gelling Agent (Agar), Lemon Oil], Modified Maize Starch, Butteroil (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Flavouring, Salt, Spirulina Concentrate, Safflower Concentrate, Vegetable Glycerine.

,

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Passion Fruit Curd (9%) [Sugar, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Water, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Agar), Salt, Orange Oil], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Butteroil (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Wheat Gluten, Freeze-Dried Raspberry Pieces, Flavouring, Salt.

,

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Pineapple Jam (7%) [Glucose Syrup, Pineapple Purée, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut (2.5%), Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Butteroil (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Propane-1, 2-Diol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Lutein).

Allergy Information

May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne lime & lemon cupcake (22g)Per 100gOne passion fruit & raspberry cupcake (22g)
Energy1813kJ / 432kcal399kJ / 95kcal1822kJ / 435kcal401kJ / 96kcal
Fat19.2g4.2g19.6g4.3g
Saturates8.9g2.0g8.9g2.0g
Carbohydrate61.2g13.5g60.9g13.4g
Sugars45.0g9.9g43.0g9.5g
Fibre0.5g0.1g0.5g0.1g
Protein3.4g0.7g3.4g0.7g
Salt0.38g0.08g0.40g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

