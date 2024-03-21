TrüFrü White & Dark Chocolate covered Raspberries 227g

Frozen Raspberries (50%) Chocolate (White Chocolate 25% and Dark Chocolate 25%)

80 kcal Per Serving Frozen fresh in white & dark chocolate 100% Real fruit picked ripe Nature's raspberries picked ripe Immersed in white & dark chocolate Hyper-chilled locks in flavor & nutrition Gluten free No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 227G

Ingredients

Raspberries, Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocon Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Dark Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, White Chocolate contains not less than 2% Cocoa Butter and not less than 14% Dry Milk Solids of which not less than 3.5% is Milk Fat

Allergy Information

(May contain: Peanuts, other Nuts).

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 8

Net Contents

227g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for Consumption: Remove product from pouch and wait 15 mins before enjoying.

Additives