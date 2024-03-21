We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TrüFrü White & Dark Chocolate covered Raspberries 227g

4.5(2)
£5.00

£2.20/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/8 = 28 g
Energy
335kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1196 kJ /

Frozen Raspberries (50%) Chocolate (White Chocolate 25% and Dark Chocolate 25%)
80 kcal Per ServingFrozen fresh in white & dark chocolate100% Real fruit picked ripeNature's raspberries picked ripeImmersed in white & dark chocolateHyper-chilled locks in flavor & nutritionGluten freeNo artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Pack size: 227G

Ingredients

Raspberries, Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocon Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Dark Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, White Chocolate contains not less than 2% Cocoa Butter and not less than 14% Dry Milk Solids of which not less than 3.5% is Milk Fat

Allergy Information

(May contain: Peanuts, other Nuts).

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 8

Net Contents

227g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for Consumption: Remove product from pouch and wait 15 mins before enjoying.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

