Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks 6x55ml

Discover Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks and enjoy the perfect balance of cracking Magnum chocolate and velvety smooth vanilla ice cream in miniature versions of Magnum’s iconic classic flavours. Each mini ice cream is coated in creamy chocolate made with the highest-quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance, and the Mini Almond ice creams are also coated with sustainably grown almonds for that extra crunch of flavour. Excellence is achieved when every detail matters. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure our products are made with responsibly sourced ingredients. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find out more about Magnum’s sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen desserts, from the delicious Magnum Chocolate and Almond to the luxurious Magnum Double Raspberry and Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a moment of pleasure with a Magnum Mint ice cream stick. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will you indulge in? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself and be #TrueToPleasure.

Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White Chocolate Ice Cream Sticks – velvety smooth ice cream wrapped in cracking Magnum chocolate for people who truly seize opportunities for pleasure Mini vanilla ice cream sticks coated in superior Magnum white chocolate, classic smooth milk chocolate or milk chocolate coated with crunchy almond pieces An indulgent sweet treat for pure pleasure seekers, striking the perfect balance between chocolate and ice cream in a mini size – for indulgence any time The chocolate used in this ice cream is made with the highest-quality, 100% sustainable cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate lover For an extra satisfying bite, the Mini Almond ice cream is coated with carefully selected, sustainably sourced almonds; may contain other nuts Pack of 6 contains 2 Magnum Mini Classic, 2 Almond and 2 White Chocolate ice creams to be stored at -18°C – the perfect way to share the pleasure, any time

