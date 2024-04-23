We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine Soft Drink 24 x 330ml

Sparkling Low Calorie Soft Drink with Plant Extracts, with Sweeteners
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine is an awesome refresher, with the same timeless Coca-Cola flavour but with no caffeine and zero sugar, bringing happiness to generations of soda drinkers around the world. The all-time classic & deliciously cooling carbonated soda drink with no sugar is designed to quench your thirst with a crisp and sweet flavour, any time of the day. Always ready & by your side, made for sharing. Simply lean back and relax. Take a sip and free the bubbles inside. Serve Coke Zero Zero ice cold for maximum enjoyment.Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine brings together the timeless Coca-Cola flavour, no caffeine & no sugar. Tasty & cooling sparkling soda, made for sharingCoca-Cola Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine is a legendary flavoured sparkling soft drink, with the same great taste but without sugar or caffeine. Everything about Coca-Cola is unique; from its iconic flavour to the famous coke bottle design. This all-time classic soft drink is designed with a crisp and sweet flavour, without calories or caffeine.
Coca-Cola is the iconic sparkling soft drink, created in 1886 in Atlanta, Georgia, by Dr. John S. Pemberton. Coca-Cola was first offered as a fountain beverage at Jacob's Pharmacy by mixing CocaCola syrup with carbonated water, the fabled secret formula for Coca-Cola. Over the years, this truly legendary carbonated beverage gained a massive cult following. First created in 1886, Coca-Cola Original Taste is the legendary flavoured sparkling soft drink Everything about Coca-Cola is unique; from its iconic flavour to the famous bottle. This all-time classic is designed with a crisp and unique flavour. But it's not only about the great taste. Coca-Cola is so much more. Serve ice cold for maximum enjoyment
Contains natural flavouringsContains added coloursContains caffeine
Looks and tastes like Coca‑Cola original taste, but without the sugar and no caffeineCoca-Cola Zero Sugar Zero Caffeine, bringing happiness to fansNo caloriesGreat tasteCarbonated beverageDelicious and refreshingSuitable for vegetariansSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 7920ML
Zero SugarZero CaffeineNo calories

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Acid (Phosphoric Acid), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

Free From: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Oats, Peanuts, Rye, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Net Contents

24 x 330ml

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

