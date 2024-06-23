New
Tesco Spiced Mango, Lime & Chilli Chicken Wrap

Tesco Spiced Mango, Lime & Chilli Chicken Wrap

5(1)
Write a review

£3.00

£3.00/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1895kJ
449kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
10.3g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.2g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Salt
1.21g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 997kJ / 236kcal

Cooked chicken breast with a mango chutney, lime juice and chilli dressing and lettuce in a barmarked tortilla.
Our wraps are made using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla. Carefully hand packed every daySummer Edition

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cooked Chicken Breast (21%), Mango (10%), Sugar, Lettuce, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Palm Oil, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Lime Juice, Red Chilli, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Spices, Black Pepper, Mustard Seed, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lime Zest, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Nutmeg Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

View all Sandwiches, Wraps & Sushi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here