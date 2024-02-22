We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 460ml

Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 460ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.40

£1.17/100ml

Peanut Flavour Ice Cream with Peanut Butter Sauce (3.3%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.
340 Kcal Per Tub
Pack size: 460ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Poly-Dextrose (Dietary Fibre), Sugar, Cream (Milk), Sweetener: Erythritol, Eggs, Skimmed Milk Powder, Peanut Butter Sauce (3.3 %) (Roasted Peanuts, Sugar, Peanut Oil, Salt), Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Natural Peanut Flavouring, Colour: Plain Caramel, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides from Stevia

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

460ml

