Fibre One 90 Calorie Birthday Cake Squares Snack Bars 4 x 24g

High in fibre cake bar with multicoloured coated sugar pieces (8%) and white drizzle (7%).

Have what you crave! It doesn't need to be your birthday to treat yourself to the funfetti indulgence of Fibre One Birthday Cake Squares. They taste so great it's hard to believe each square is a 90-calorie treat. When sweet cravings strike, you're always just a bite away from a guilt-free piece of heaven. With Fibre One, you can have your cake and eat it too!

Indulge your cravings with other delicious flavours! Fibre One 90 Calorie 4 Chocolate Fudge Brownies

Great taste Guilt-free indulgence High in fibre Suitable for Vegetarian

Pack size: 96G

High in fibre

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Oligofructose, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Fibre, Fructose, Water, Egg White Powder, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Lactose (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Thickeners (Arabic Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum), Emulsifiers (Lecithins (contains Soy)), Sorbitan Tristearate), Colours (Beetroot Red, Brilliant Blue FCF, Paprika Extract, Lutein), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)

Allergy Information

May contain tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 24g ℮

