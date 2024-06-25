Sides Korean BBQ Steak Strips 35g

Sides Korean BBQ Steak Strips 35g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£71.43/kg

Rump steak, marinated and lightly smoked over natural wood.
From the makers of quality provisions legendary flavour wild west jerky
High Protein SnackingRump Steak, Marinated and Lightly Smoked Over Natural WoodGluten Free10g Protein97 Calories Per Pack
Pack size: 35G
High Protein Snacking

Ingredients

Beef (135g Beef per 100g of Beef Jerky), Sugar, Tomato Puree, Flavouring, Apple Concentrate, Apple Cider Vinegar, Spices, Salt, Potato Fibre, Apricot Puree, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Nitrite, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Produce of

Made in the UK using beef from the EU and Non-EU Produced in the UK

Net Contents

35g ℮

View all Meat Snacking

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here