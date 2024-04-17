We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tango Mango Sugar Free Soft Drink 8 x 330ml

Tango Mango Sugar Free Soft Drink 8 x 330ml

£3.75

£0.14/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 330ml:
Energy
53kJ
13kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 16kJ/4kcal

Carbonated Sugar Free Apple and Mango Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
Tango and the Tango device are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit.
No artificial colours or flavoursSuitable for vegetarians and vegansVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 2640ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 4%, Mango 1%), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavourings, Natural Colours (Carotenes, Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings of 330ml

Net Contents

8 x 330ml ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursContains Sweeteners

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

