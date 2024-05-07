PUKKA ALL DAY BREAKFAST PIE

All day breakfast Baked beans, mushrooms, smoked bacon, sausage and potatoes all in tomato sauce, in a light puff pastry case.

Love our all day breakfast pie? Here's some more for you to try Chicken & Mushroom All Steak Minced Beef & Onion Something new for you to try, an all day breakfast pie! 144 layers of crispy puff pastry Sliced Cumberland sausage Rustic crimped crust Smoked diced bacon

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils), Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce (12%) (contains: Navy Beans, Water, Tomatoes, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika Extract, Natural Flavour), Mushrooms (10%), Smoked Diced Bacon (6.5%), Sausage (6%) (contains: Pork, Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour), Potato Starch, Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Rubbed Sage, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Beef Collagen Casing, Ground Black Pepper, Stabiliser: Sodium Diphosphate; Yeast Extract, Wheat Protein, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid; Wheat Flour, Flavourings (Spice & Herb Extracts: Coriander Extracts, Mace Extracts, Nutmeg Extracts, Pepper Extracts, Sage Extracts), Potato (3%), Tomato (3%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Butter (Milk)

Allergy Information

May also contain (traces of): Barley, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK