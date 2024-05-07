We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Pukka All Day Breakfast Pie

Pukka All Day Breakfast Pie

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.00

£2.00/each

PUKKA ALL DAY BREAKFAST PIE
All day breakfastBaked beans, mushrooms, smoked bacon, sausage and potatoes all in tomato sauce, in a light puff pastry case.
Love our all day breakfast pie?Here's some more for you to tryChicken & MushroomAll SteakMinced Beef & OnionSomething new for you to try, an all day breakfast pie!144 layers of crispy puff pastrySliced Cumberland sausageRustic crimped crustSmoked diced bacon

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils), Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce (12%) (contains: Navy Beans, Water, Tomatoes, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika Extract, Natural Flavour), Mushrooms (10%), Smoked Diced Bacon (6.5%), Sausage (6%) (contains: Pork, Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour), Potato Starch, Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Rubbed Sage, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Beef Collagen Casing, Ground Black Pepper, Stabiliser: Sodium Diphosphate; Yeast Extract, Wheat Protein, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid; Wheat Flour, Flavourings (Spice & Herb Extracts: Coriander Extracts, Mace Extracts, Nutmeg Extracts, Pepper Extracts, Sage Extracts), Potato (3%), Tomato (3%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Black Pepper, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Butter (Milk)

Allergy Information

May also contain (traces of): Barley, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

View all Pies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here