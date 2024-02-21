Oxo Stock Pots Succulent Chicken with Bay & Parsley 4 x 20g (80g)

Concentrated Chicken Stock Win a dinner give a dinner Fare share fighting hunger, tackling food waste Win one of 5000 £10 e-vouchers & for every prize claimed we will donate £10 to fare share UK 18+. Closes: 08.59am on 31/10/24. No purchase necessary. See back of pack for details, full T&Cs apply; see www.winadinnergiveadinner.co.uk UK 18+ only. No purchase necessary. Opens: 9:00am on 02/01/24. Closes 08:59am on 31/10/24. Entry: visit www.winadinnergiveadinner.co.uk (the "website") and complete the online form to find out if you have won. Entrants who submit an entry at a randomly allocated winning moment will win one prize. If no entries are received at a winning moment, the next entry will win the prize. No guarantee all available prizes will be won. 5000 x £10 supermarket e-vouchers available to be won. Winners will have the option to keep or donate their prize to fare share (registered charity number: 1100051). Max 1 entry per email address, per day. Max 4 prizes per household. See website for full T&Cs. Promoter: premier foods group Ltd. The promoter will donate £10 to fare share (registered charity number: 1100051) for every prize claimed as well as the monetary value (£10) of any £10 voucher prizes donated by the winner to the charity in accordance with the promotion terms. The maximum donation to be donated by the promoter in connection with this promotion is £100,000. Find us at: oxo.co.uk

Elevate your dishes with the rich, meaty flavours of real chicken stock juices and a delicate blend of herbs, seasoning and vegetables. Our individual OXO Chicken Stock Pots are the quickest and simplest way to transform any chicken dish. They're also gluten-free and only contain natural colours and flavourings. Pop one stock pot into your favourite stews and casseroles and slowly melt it down, or make stock by dissolving it into 500ml of boiling water and bring that freshly roasted chicken stock flavour to gravies, pies and paellas. Whether you're cooking for family, entertaining friends or indulging in a little comfort food, these small yet mighty pots can transform everyday dishes into memorable moments.

OXO is part of the fabric of Britain, from ration kits to kitchen cupboards, iconic and trusted, with over 100 years of quality stock. Making flavour convenient and accessible, whether it's big and hearty or subtle and aromatic, OXO's full range includes the small but mighty stock cubes, succulent stock pots, 10-minute marinades and quality seasonings. Whether you're cooking for family, entertaining friends or indulging in a little comfort food, OXO's range can transform everyday dishes into a memorable moment and puts the heart into modern family meals. The hero ingredient that helps you create delicious home cooked meals flavoured with love, that brings the family together. Make it with OXO and it's made with love.

Made with A Rich Flavoursome Blend of Meat Juices, Vegetables, Herbs & Seasonings Bursting with Delicious Flavours Boost your Dishes with Deeper Richer Flavours Made with Quality Ingredients Gluten Free No artificial flavour enhancers No artificial colours

Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

Water, Iodised Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Chicken Stock (6%) (Chicken Bone Stock, Water, Chicken Fat, Salt), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Chicken Fat (4%), Sugar, Flavourings, Yeast Ext (Yeast, Vegetable Extract), Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Salt, Onion Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Beetroot Powder, Carrot Powder, Dried Parsley, Ground Turmeric, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Ground Bay Leaf, Vegetable Fibre, Natural Rosemary Flavouring

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 20 portions

Net Contents

4 x 20g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dissolve in 500ml boiling water (or 750ml for a lighter stock) Alternatively simply melt & stir in while cooking.

