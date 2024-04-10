Tesco Plant Chef 6 Caramelised Onion Meat-Free Bangers 300g

Pea protein bangers with caramelised red onion, herbs and spices.

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch. Succulent & Juicy Seasoned plant protein with sweet caramelised onion and herbs Made with Pea Protein

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pea Protein (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Caramelised Red Onion (6%) [Red Onion, Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Cinnamon, Clove], Rice Flour, Closed Cup Mushroom, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate), Chickpea Flour, Potato Fibre, Bamboo Fibre, Parsley, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Sugar, Sea Salt, Salt, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Thyme, Maltodextrin, Sage, Marjoram, Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar, Colour (Beetroot Red), Black Pepper Extract, Ferric Diphosphate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

The allergens in this product have changed., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Legal information

Filled into plant-based casings.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

300g e