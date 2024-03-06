We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Cacio E Pepe 375G

Tesco Finest Cacio E Pepe 375G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.25

£11.33/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2757kJ
657kcal
33%of the reference intake
Fat
26.0g

high

37%of the reference intake
Saturates
14.7g

high

74%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.6g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
2.00g

high

33%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 735kJ / 175kcal

Cooked bucatini pasta in a pecorino medium fat hard cheese and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese sauce, topped with pecorino medium fat hard cheese and a black pepper and sea salt butter pellet.
Our recipe is inspired by the traditional Cacio e Pepe Italian pasta dish from ancient Rome. Made with Bucatini pasta in an indulgent cream & butter sauce with pecorino & Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, finished with a black pepper & sea salt butter & a pecorino cheese crumb. Simple & delicious.In an indulgent cream & butter sauce with pecorino and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, finished with a black pepper & sea salt butter & a pecorino cheese crumb
Pack size: 375G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Bucatini Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Whole Milk, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (7%), Water, Cracked Black Pepper and Sea Salt Butter Pellet [Butter (Milk), Black Pepper, Sea Salt], Single Cream (Milk), Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (2%), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Black Pepper, Salt.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

375g e

View all Tesco Finest & Premium Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here