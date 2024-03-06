Tesco Finest Cacio E Pepe 375G

Cooked bucatini pasta in a pecorino medium fat hard cheese and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese sauce, topped with pecorino medium fat hard cheese and a black pepper and sea salt butter pellet.

Our recipe is inspired by the traditional Cacio e Pepe Italian pasta dish from ancient Rome. Made with Bucatini pasta in an indulgent cream & butter sauce with pecorino & Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, finished with a black pepper & sea salt butter & a pecorino cheese crumb. Simple & delicious. In an indulgent cream & butter sauce with pecorino and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, finished with a black pepper & sea salt butter & a pecorino cheese crumb

Pack size: 375G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Bucatini Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Whole Milk, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (7%), Water, Cracked Black Pepper and Sea Salt Butter Pellet [Butter (Milk), Black Pepper, Sea Salt], Single Cream (Milk), Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (2%), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Black Pepper, Salt.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

375g e