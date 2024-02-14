Plenish Organic Barista Soya 1L

Organic Soya Drink, UHT.

Foamable soya drink made with only organic, 100% naturally sourced ingredients. Our barista soya milk is in a league of its own. It’s been perfectly crafted for coffee with a silky micro-foam and made with only a few organic, naturally-sourced ingredients. It’s low in sugar, a good source of protein and always free from oils, additives or anything artificial. (Because that’s not love).

At Plenish, we love good ingredients, plain and simple - and we make sure nothing gets in the way of their natural goodness. So, while most barista drinks have oil added to help them froth, we've gone all out to find a better way. This creamy, frothable drink is smooth by nature, and nothing else. So you can sip your foamy lattes, free of oil and full of flavour. Because less truly is moreish.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org Tetra Pak® chooses FSC® EU Organic - FR-BIO-01, EU/non-EU Agriculture

Organic Soya Barista M*lk Free From Added Oils and Additives Barista Quality Coffee at Home 100% Plant-Based Dairy & Lactose Free Low in Sugar Low in Fat Good Source of Protein Only 5 ingredients 100% Naturally Sourced Ingredients Certified Organic by the Soil Association

Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Water, Soya 6%*, Agave Syrup*, Coconut Milk*, Sea Salt, *Organic

Allergy Information

Produced in a facility that handles Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake fast Pour cold To get started, just shake well.

