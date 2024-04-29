We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Chilli Salsa Roja Tortilla Chips 150g

Tesco Finest Chilli Salsa Roja Tortilla Chips 150g

4.2(4)
£1.35

£0.90/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
504kJ
121kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2015kJ / 482kcal

Chilli flavour maize snacks with chickpea flour, red jalapeños, green jalapeños and coriander flakes.
Our tortillas are made making a dough using corn “masa” flour, for a lighter texture. Then we flame toast the tortillas before frying and seasoning.
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Chickpea Flour (15%), Rice Flour, Sugar, Red Pepper, Jalapeño Chilli, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Salt, Flavouring, Flavour Enhancer (Potassium Chloride), Coriander, Tomato Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Yeast Extract, Smoked Salt, Parsley, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cayenne Pepper, Capsicum Extract, Coriander Extract, Cumin.
 

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

