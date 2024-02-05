Coca-Cola Lemon Soft Drink 500ml

Sparkling Lemon Flavour Soft Drink with Plant Extracts. Coca-Cola Lemon is a refreshingly smooth combination of the legendary Coca-Cola sparkling soft drink and cool lemon fruit flavour. Made for sharing. This all-time classic & deliciously cooling soft drink with a twist of lemon is designed to quench your thirst with a crisp and sweet flavour. Coke Lemon perfect with meals, made for sharing, at home and away, while having a picnic, a BBQ, watching the game or any other occasion. Delicious and refreshing, serve ice cold for maximum enjoyment. Please recycle.

Coca-Cola is the iconic sparkling soft drink, created in 1886 in Atlanta, Georgia, by Dr. John S. Pemberton. Coke was first offered as a fountain beverage at Jacob's Pharmacy by mixing Coca-Cola syrup with carbonated water, the fabled secret formula for Coca-Cola. Over the years, this truly legendary carbonated soft drink gained a massive cult following. Coca-Cola is famous not only for its great taste but for the feeling it delivers. Every sip of this legendary bubbly cola is a reminder of happy times. Now, its popularity has made it truly universal. Today, you can find Coca-Cola - the carbonated fizzy cola drink full of invigorating and refreshing flavours - in virtually every part of the world.

Suitable for Vegetarians Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (E150d), Acids (Tartaric Acid, Phosphoric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Caffeine Flavouring

Allergy Information

Free From: Barley

Net Contents

500ml

Preparation and Usage

Serve ice cold for maximum Best served chilled.

Additives