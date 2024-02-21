Aagrah Achari Tarka Paste 270g

A Tomato Based Curry Paste For more recipe ideas visit www.aagrahfoods.com

Creating an authentic Tarka™ base is Every Indian Chef's Secret™ A true Tarka™ base requires knowledge, time and expertise, to select just the right blend of spices and ingredients, to roast and fry them so they sizzle and crack releasing all their delicious oils and flavours, and to blend them with a perfect selection of ingredients to create your delicious jar of Aagrah Tarka™ paste. Aagrah Achari Tarka™ paste - Indian Recipes Perfected In Bradford. Enjoy deliciously authentic Kashmiri cuisine within your own home... think of it as the "Aagrah Restaurant experience". Originating from central India and developed especially by Aagrah, Achari Tarka™ base takes its name from Achar (pickled spices), creating a spicy heat and unique taste sensation.

Bangin' Curry in 15 Mins Great taste 2018 Chilli rating - Medium - 2

Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (28%) (Diced Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Onion, Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water), Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Red Chillies, Coriander Leaf, Ginger, Salt, Mixed Pickle (Fruit and Veg 70% (Mango, Carrot, Green Chillies), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Mixed Spices (Mustard Seed), Vinegar, Preservative; Sodium Benzoate), Ground Coriander, Mustard Seeds, Chilli Powder, Tumeric, Liquorice Root, Ground Cumin, Nigella Seeds, Fenugreek Leaves, Cardamom Powder

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

270g ℮

Preparation and Usage