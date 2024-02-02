Meridian Lightly Salted Smooth Peanut Butter 280g

Roasted peanut butter with a pinch of sea salt

30% Less salt on average compared to similar UK salted peanut butters on the market

At meridian, we've been expertly roasting nuts for over 40 years in our own roastery in Wrexham; the whole nut, skins and all, giving you delicious nutty goodness.

Deliciously good on toast or straight from the jar No Palm Oil Ever! With a Pinch of Salt Plant Based Protein Made from Natural Ingredients We Don't Fly Our Ingredients Palm Oil Free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 280G

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts Skins on (99.4%), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

Not suitable for other Nut and Sesame allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

280g ℮