New
Tesco Finest Smoky Roasted Vegetable Couscous 230g

Tesco Finest Smoky Roasted Vegetable Couscous 230g

5(1)
£2.50

£1.09/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a pack (115g)
Energy
719kJ
171kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
4.5g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.40g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 625kJ / 149kcal

Cooked giant couscous, wholewheat couscous, roasted butternut squash, roasted red pepper, red onion and pumpkin seeds in a lemon and smoked paprika dressing.
Summer Edition Smoky wholewheat and giant couscous with roasted pepper, butternut squash and pumpkin seeds.
Pack size: 230G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Giant Couscous (25%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil], Water, Rehydrated Wholewheat Couscous, Roasted Butternut Squash (11%) [Butternut Squash, Rapeseed Oil], Roasted Red Pepper, Red Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Pumpkin Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Salt, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Red Chilli, Oregano, Coriander, Cornflour, Ground Bay Leaf, Tomato Passata, Ginger Purée, Mustard Husk, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

230g e

