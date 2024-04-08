Tesco Finest Lime, Passion Fruit & Mango Cake

Vanilla sponge with lime soak, filled with mango curd, topped with passion fruit cream cheese frosting and decorated with passion fruit curd and white chocolate curls.

Summer Edition Fluffy vanilla sponge filled with mango curd and lime soak. Topped with passion fruit cream cheese frosting and swirls of passion fruit curd.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Mango Curd (9%) [Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Concentrated Mango Juice, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dried Egg, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Passion Fruit Curd (3.5%) [Sugar, Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Water, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Agar), Orange Oil], Humectant (Glycerol), Lime Juice, Pasteurised Egg White, Butter (Milk), White Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cornflour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Preparation and Usage