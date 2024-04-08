We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Lime, Passion Fruit & Mango Cake

Tesco Finest Lime, Passion Fruit & Mango Cake

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£6.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/10 of a cake
Energy
1034kJ
246kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
10.1g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
24.3g

high

27%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1591kJ / 379kcal

Vanilla sponge with lime soak, filled with mango curd, topped with passion fruit cream cheese frosting and decorated with passion fruit curd and white chocolate curls.
Summer Edition Fluffy vanilla sponge filled with mango curd and lime soak. Topped with passion fruit cream cheese frosting and swirls of passion fruit curd.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Mango Curd (9%) [Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Concentrated Mango Juice, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dried Egg, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Passion Fruit Curd (3.5%) [Sugar, Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Water, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Agar), Orange Oil], Humectant (Glycerol), Lime Juice, Pasteurised Egg White, Butter (Milk), White Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cornflour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

View all Large Sharing Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here