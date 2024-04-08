Tesco Finest Lime, Passion Fruit & Mango Cake
£6.00
£6.00/each
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1034kJ
-
- 246kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.1g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 24.3g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.31g
- 5%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Mango Curd (9%) [Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Concentrated Mango Juice, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dried Egg, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Passion Fruit Curd (3.5%) [Sugar, Concentrated Passion Fruit Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Water, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Agar), Orange Oil], Humectant (Glycerol), Lime Juice, Pasteurised Egg White, Butter (Milk), White Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cornflour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a cake (65g)
|Energy
|1591kJ / 379kcal
|1034kJ / 246kcal
|Fat
|15.5g
|10.1g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|55.3g
|35.9g
|Sugars
|37.4g
|24.3g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.7g
|Protein
|3.3g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.47g
|0.31g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Return to
