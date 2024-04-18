Nairn's Gluten Free Mini Cheese bakes 45g

Nairn's Glt/Fr Mini Cheese Bakes 45g

We believe the natural goodness of oat is for everyone to enjoy Our delicious Mini Cheese Bakes are packed with mighty wholegrain oats and taste so good, you'd never know they were gluten free Baked in our dedicated gluten free bakery they're the perfect on the go snack.

Crossed Grain Symbol - Gluten free, suitable for coeliacs, CUK-M-124

Baked with Real Cheese Wholegrain Oats Vegetarian Baked Not Fried Source of Fibre Certified by Coeliac UK No GM Ingredients No Hydrogenated Fat Suitable for coeliacs No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives

Pack size: 45G

Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wholegrain Oats (41%), Cheese (15%) (Milk), Rice Fruit Oil, Maize Starch, Sustainable Palm Fruit Oil, Tapioca Starch

Allergy Information

Both our recipe and factory are Nut free., We cannot guarantee that our ingredients are Nut free., Not suitable if you react to avenin - a protein in oats. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

45g ℮

Additives