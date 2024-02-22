We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Robinsons Double Strength Blackcurrant No Added Sugar Squash 750ml

£2.00

£0.27/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 250ml diluted†:
Energy
18kJ
5kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ/2kcal

Concentrated Low Calorie Blackcurrant and Red Grape Soft Drink with Sweeteners.Get up, get down, get loud, get lively, but whatever you do, make sure you get thirsty
Robinsons and the Robinsons Arch device are registered trade marks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Ltd.
By Appointment to HM the Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead
Double 30 StrengthReal Fruit in Every DropNo Added SugarSuitable for vegetarians and vegansVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 20% (Blackcurrant 11%, Red Grape 9%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum)

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Number of uses

Bottle contains 30 servings

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Only 5 calories per glass9 Parts water + 1 part RobinsonsBest served thirsty with real fruit goodness in every drop to add to your glass, water bottle or jugShake well.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

