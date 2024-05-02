Famille Perrin Côtes du Rhône White 750ml

Vinification Details

The grapes are harvested early in the morning to benefit from the freshness of the night. After pressing, the juices are cold settled in order to remove suspended particles. The alcoholic fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks and lasts about 15 days, the temperatures are regulated at 16 ° C. The wines are then racked and aged in stainless steel tanks until bottling.

History

Nature and tradition are key to the Famille Perrin way and this approach has continued seamlessly over five generations. It is no coincidence Famille Perrin is the leading wine grower of the Southern Rhône Valley where they occupy the regions best terroirs.

Regional Information