Lillet Rosé Wine-Based Aperitif 75cl For other drink recipes, visit us at LILLET.com

Lillet Spritz: it’s as easy as Un, Deux, Trois – voila!

Lillet Rosé is a delicate and fruity French aperitif, best served with tonic water to create a light and refreshing spritz that is low in alcohol and sugar. Handcrafted at the Maison Lillet in Bordeaux since 1872, Lillet Rosé is skilfully created using fine wines from Southern France, delicately infused with fruits and botanicals, and a little touch of quinine.

Best Enjoyed as a Lillet Rosé Spritz – 1 part Lillet Rosé, 2 Parts Premium tonic, served over lots of ice in a wine glass, and garnished with a grapefruit slice and a sprig of fresh thyme.

Light refreshing, fruity and delicate; the Lillet Rosé Spritz is low in alcohol and under 100 kCal when prepared with light tonic water.

Tasting notes include raspberries, strawberries, and grapefruit.

Perfect before a meal, at a weekend brunch or for summer catch-ups with friends.