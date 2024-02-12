We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Lillet Rosé Wine-Based Aperitif 75cl

£20.00

£26.67/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

For other drink recipes, visit us at LILLET.com
Lillet Spritz: it’s as easy as Un, Deux, Trois – voila!Lillet Rosé is a delicate and fruity French aperitif, best served with tonic water to create a light and refreshing spritz that is low in alcohol and sugar. Handcrafted at the Maison Lillet in Bordeaux since 1872, Lillet Rosé is skilfully created using fine wines from Southern France, delicately infused with fruits and botanicals, and a little touch of quinine.Best Enjoyed as a Lillet Rosé Spritz – 1 part Lillet Rosé, 2 Parts Premium tonic, served over lots of ice in a wine glass, and garnished with a grapefruit slice and a sprig of fresh thyme.Light refreshing, fruity and delicate; the Lillet Rosé Spritz is low in alcohol and under 100 kCal when prepared with light tonic water.Tasting notes include raspberries, strawberries, and grapefruit.Perfect before a meal, at a weekend brunch or for summer catch-ups with friends.
Wine based AperitifFrench Aperitif
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites [S02]

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

Rosé

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Producer

Lillet

Country

France

Net Contents

750ml

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy Lillet neat, over ice, in cocktails or long drinks.Signature Serve1 Part Lillet Rosé+ 1 to 2 Parts Tonic Water+ A Slice of CitrusServe Well Chilled

Type of Closure

Screwcap

