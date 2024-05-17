New
Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate Rocky Road Bites 166g

Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate Rocky Road Bites 166g

£3.25

£1.96/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One rocky road
Energy
269kJ
64kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.0g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.8g

high

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1920kJ / 458kcal

Gluten free rocky road bites made with rich dark chocolate, sultanas, biscuit pieces, marshmallows and glacé cherries
Gluten Free Rocky road bites made with rich dark chocolate, sultanas, gluten free biscuit pieces, marshmallows and glacé cherries
Pack size: 166G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (43%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sultanas (30%), Marshmallow (7%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Corn Starch, Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Sodium Polyphosphate), Colour (Beetroot Red)], Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Glacé Cherries [Cherry, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Citric Acid, Colour (Anthocyanins)], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Water, Rice Syrup, Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 55% minimum

Number of uses

12 Servings

Net Contents

166g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

