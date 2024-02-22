TrüFrü Piña Colada White Chocolate Covered Pineapple & Coconut 227g

Frozen Pineapples (50%) White Chocolate (47.8%) and Coconut (2%)

91 Kcal Per Serving Nature's pineapple frozen fresh in white chocolate & coconut 100% Real fruit picked ripe Nature's pineapple picked ripe Immersed in white chocolate & coconut Hyper-chilled locks in flavor & nutrition Gluten free No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 227G

Ingredients

Pineapple, White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Coconut, Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains not less than 2% Cocoa Butter and not less than 14% dry Milk Solids of which not less than 3.5% is Milk Fat

Allergy Information

(May contain: Peanuts, other Nuts).

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 8

Net Contents

227g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for Consumption: Remove product from pouch and wait 15 mins before enjoying.

Additives