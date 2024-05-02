We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Tomato & Basil Pasta 550g

Tesco Tomato & Basil Pasta 550g

No ratings yet
£3.50

£0.64/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack (138g)
Energy
861kJ
205kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.5g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.37g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 624kJ / 148kcal

Cooked pasta in a tomato purée, sundried tomato sauce and basil dressing.
RICH & HERBY
Pack size: 550G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato Purée (14%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Sundried Tomato Sauce [Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Pulp, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Oregano, Basil], Onion, Basil (1.5%), Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

550g e

