Root & Soul Roasted butternut squash, ricotta & spinach galette with a hot honey drizzle 370g

Root & Soul Roasted butternut squash, ricotta & spinach galette with a hot honey drizzle 370g

This product's currently out of stock
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

½ of a pack
Energy
321kcal
1343kJ
16%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.4g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Fat
15.8g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Salt
1.11g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 799kJ / 191kcal

Pastry with butternut squash, ricotta full fat whey cheese, spinach and single cream with sachet of honey chilli dressing.
modern & colourful dishes making veggies the star of the show.
Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash (36%), Ricotta Full Fat Whey Cheese (Milk), Spinach (12%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Honey Chilli Dressing [Honey, Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Garlic Purée, Chilli Flakes, Ginger Purée, Concentrated Lime Juice], Butter (Milk), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Red Chilli, Honey, Cornflour, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Paprika Flakes, Thyme, Oregano, Wheat Starch, Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

370g e

