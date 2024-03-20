We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Little Freddie Organic Beef Lasagne with Cheddar Cheese 7m+ 130g

Pasta, 4 Vegetables, Beef, cheddar cheese with cream in a fork-mashed texture
Our delicious lasagne is packed full of organic beef and creamy cheddar.Naturally high in protein with the perfect fork-mashed texture, this family favourite is tailored for tiny tummies.(Little Freddie's food-loving Dad)
Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.EU Organic - ES-ECO-020-CV, EU/non-EU Agriculture
Home-Style Meal...dig in & enjoy!Stage 2 +7m TextureHigh in ProteinOrganic4 vegetables
Pack size: 130G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Organic Stock (Water*, Organic Carrot, Organic Onion, Organic Leek, Organic Parsnip) 26%, Organic Pasta (<strong>Wheat</strong>) 20%, Organic Tomato Passata 19%, Organic Beef 12%, Organic Carrot 10%, Organic Onion 4%, Organic Mushroom 4%, Organic <strong>Cream</strong> (<strong>Milk</strong>) 3%, Organic <strong>Cheddar Cheese</strong> (<strong>Milk</strong>) 2%, Organic Herbs (Organic Thyme, Organic Basil, Organic Oregano) <1%, *No organic certification

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

130g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Method: Delicious cold, best served warm. To warm, stand in hot water and check temperature before serving. Best fed from a spoon. Do not microwave in the pouch.

Lower age limit

7 Months

