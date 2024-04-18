We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Free From 4 Triple Chocolate Topped Brownies

Tesco Finest Free From 4 Triple Chocolate Topped Brownies

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.25

£0.81/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One brownie
Energy
989kJ
236kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
12.2g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.2g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
23.5g

high

26%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1939kJ / 463kcal

4 Gluten free dark chocolate brownies topped with caramel, white, milk and dark chocolate chunks and drizzled with milk chocolate.
Gluten free chocolate brownie topped with a layer of caramel, milk, white and dark chocolate chunks and a milk chocolate drizzle.Rich and indulgent Rich Chocolate brownie topped with a layer of Caramel, finished with chocolate chunks and a milk chocolate drizzle

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (20%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Caramel (17%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Whole Milk, Brown Sugar, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], White Chocolate [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

View all Cake & Sweet Bakery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here