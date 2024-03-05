We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TESCO FIRE PIT CHINESE STYLE PORK BELLY 300G

TESCO FIRE PIT CHINESE STYLE PORK BELLY 300G

£3.50

£11.67/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
636kJ
153kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
11.5g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1353kJ / 326kcal

Boneless pork belly strips in a five spice and garlic glaze.
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (94%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Salt, Tomato Powder, Soya Sauce Powder, Onion Powder, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carmine), Spices, Chinese 5 Spice (Aniseed, Cinnamon, Fennel, Black Pepper, Clove), Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

