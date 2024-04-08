We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco 12 Party Cupcakes.

Tesco 12 Party Cupcakes.

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.00

£0.58/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One chocolate cupcake
Energy
1051kJ
252kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
14.3g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g

high

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.1g

high

23%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1984kJ / 475kcal

4 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes with a salted caramel sauce centre, topped with caramel flavoured frosting, decorated with chocolate caramel curls and a caramel drizzle. 4 Chocolate sponge cakes with a chocolate sauce centre, topped with chocolate flavoured frosting and finished with a chocolate decoration. 4 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes with a raspberry jam centre, topped with raspberry flavoured frosting and decorated with freeze-dried raspberry pieces.
4 vanilla flavour sponge cakes with a caramel sauce centre, topped with caramel flavoured frosting, decorated with caramel chocolate curls and a caramel drizzle. 4 chocolate sponge cakes with a chocolate sauce centre, topped with chocolate flavoured frosting and finished with a chocolate decoration. 4 vanilla flavour sponge cakes with a raspberry jam centre, topped with a raspberry flavoured frosting and decorated with freeze dried raspberry pieceswith Hidden centres Light & fluffy sponges filled with caramel, chocolate or raspberry centres

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

12 Servings

One chocolate cupcake,One raspberry cupcake,One caramel cupcake
Energy
1051kJ
252kcal
1006kJ
240kcal
1079kJ
258kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
14.3g
11.3g
13.0g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g
3.1g
3.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.1g
26.5g
24.8g

high

28%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g
0.07g
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1984kJ / 475kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Maize Starch.

,

INGREDIENTS: Raspberry Flavoured Frosting (36%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry Purée, Humectant (Glycerol), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry Purée, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Freeze Dried Raspberry, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maize Starch.

,

INGREDIENTS: Caramel Flavoured Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Colour (Plain Caramel), Light Brown Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Sea Salt, Salt, Milk Sugar], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Double Cream (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Light Brown Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Milk Sugar, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Sea Salt, Maize Starch, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Butteroil (Milk).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chocolate cupcake (53g)Per 100gOne raspberry cupcake (52g)
Energy1984kJ / 475kcal1051kJ / 252kcal1934kJ / 461kcal1006kJ / 240kcal
Fat27.1g14.3g21.7g11.3g
Saturates8.0g4.2g5.9g3.1g
Carbohydrate52.9g28.0g64.3g33.4g
Sugars39.8g21.1g50.9g26.5g
Fibre1.6g0.8g0.5g0.2g
Protein4.2g2.2g2.1g1.1g
Salt0.12g0.06g0.14g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here