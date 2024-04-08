Tesco 12 Party Cupcakes.
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1051kJ
-
- 252kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.3g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.2g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 21.1g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
Allergy Information
Number of uses
- Energy
- 1051kJ
-
- 252kcal
-
- 1006kJ
-
- 240kcal
-
- 1079kJ
-
- 258kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.3g
-
- 11.3g
-
- 13.0g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.2g
-
- 3.1g
-
- 3.5g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 21.1g
-
- 26.5g
-
- 24.8g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
-
- 0.07g
-
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Maize Starch.,
INGREDIENTS: Raspberry Flavoured Frosting (36%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry Purée, Humectant (Glycerol), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Radish, Apple, Blackcurrant), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Raspberry Purée, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Freeze Dried Raspberry, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maize Starch.,
INGREDIENTS: Caramel Flavoured Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Colour (Plain Caramel), Light Brown Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Sea Salt, Salt, Milk Sugar], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Double Cream (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Light Brown Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Milk Sugar, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Sea Salt, Maize Starch, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Butteroil (Milk).
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chocolate cupcake (53g)
|Per 100g
|One raspberry cupcake (52g)
|Energy
|1984kJ / 475kcal
|1051kJ / 252kcal
|1934kJ / 461kcal
|1006kJ / 240kcal
|Fat
|27.1g
|14.3g
|21.7g
|11.3g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|4.2g
|5.9g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|52.9g
|28.0g
|64.3g
|33.4g
|Sugars
|39.8g
|21.1g
|50.9g
|26.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.8g
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.2g
|2.2g
|2.1g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.06g
|0.14g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
