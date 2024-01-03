Quorn Korma with Rice 400g

Meat free savoury flavour pieces, made with mycoprotein, in a spiced cream, tomato and coconut sauce, with cooked pilau rice Sustainable nutrition Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources. To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk

Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods ltd.

Deliciously meat free Source of Protein Low in Saturated Fat Vegetarian Society Approved

Pack size: 400G

Source of Protein Low in Saturated Fat

Ingredients

Cooked Pilau Rice (Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf, Colour: Turmeric Extract), Water, Meat Free Pieces (13%) (Mycoprotein*, Rehydrated Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Yogurt (Milk), Tomato, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Sugar, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Cardamom Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cinnamon, Star Anise, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill, *12% of final product

Allergy Information

There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮