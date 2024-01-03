We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn Korma with Rice 400g

Quorn Korma with Rice 400g

£3.50

£8.75/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Cooked Pack (380g)
Energy
2057kJ
489kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
15g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.3g

low

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.2g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.8g

medium

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ/129kcal

Meat free savoury flavour pieces, made with mycoprotein, in a spiced cream, tomato and coconut sauce, with cooked pilau riceSustainable nutritionQuorn products are a source of protein because they contain mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the Carbon Trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk
Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods ltd.
Deliciously meat freeSource of ProteinLow in Saturated FatVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 400G
Source of ProteinLow in Saturated Fat

Ingredients

Cooked Pilau Rice (Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf, Colour: Turmeric Extract), Water, Meat Free Pieces (13%) (Mycoprotein*, Rehydrated Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Yogurt (Milk), Tomato, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Desiccated Coconut, Sugar, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Cardamom Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cinnamon, Star Anise, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill, *12% of final product

Allergy Information

There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

