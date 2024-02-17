We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Al'Fez Harissa Spice Mix Seasoning 25g

£1.25

£0.50/10g

A Blend of Spices with Star Anise, Tomato & Chilli.
15 MinsChilli rating - 1Airfryer, Oven, GrillNo artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Pack size: 25G

Ingredients

Ground Spices (Paprika, Fennel, Coriander (9%), Star Anise (7%), Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Chilli (3%)), Salt, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder (10%), Onion Powder, Sugar, Anti-Caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Mustard, Celery, Cereals containing Gluten, Milk and Soya.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

25g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Easy Harissa Wraps1 Coat sliced chicken or halloumi with spices and marinate for 5 mins.2 Fry in 1 tsp of oil on a medium heat until cooked through for 10 mins.3 Serve in a wrap with salad and Al'fez tahini dressing.Tip: For a spicy kick, add a pinch of dried chilli flakes to your marinade.Shopping List500g Chicken thighs or halloumi8 WrapsSaladAl'fez tahini dressing

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

