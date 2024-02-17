Al'Fez Harissa Spice Mix Seasoning 25g

A Blend of Spices with Star Anise, Tomato & Chilli.

15 Mins Chilli rating - 1 Airfryer, Oven, Grill No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 25G

Ground Spices (Paprika, Fennel, Coriander (9%), Star Anise (7%), Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Chilli (3%)), Salt, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder (10%), Onion Powder, Sugar, Anti-Caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Paprika Extract

May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Mustard, Celery, Cereals containing Gluten, Milk and Soya.

4 Servings

25g ℮

Easy Harissa Wraps

1 Coat sliced chicken or halloumi with spices and marinate for 5 mins.

2 Fry in 1 tsp of oil on a medium heat until cooked through for 10 mins.

3 Serve in a wrap with salad and Al'fez tahini dressing.

Tip: For a spicy kick, add a pinch of dried chilli flakes to your marinade.

Shopping List

500g Chicken thighs or halloumi

8 Wraps

Salad

Al'fez tahini dressing