We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Cadbury Crunchie Blast Ice Cream Cones 4x100ml

Cadbury Crunchie Blast Ice Cream Cones 4x100ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.75

£0.69/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each cone (100ml) contains:
Energy
928kJ
222kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12g

-

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.0g

-

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.1g

-

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 928kJ

Biscuit Cone with Chocolate Flavour Coating Filled with Honeycomb Flavour Ice Cream, Popping Candy and Cadbury Mini Milk Chocolate Buttons, Topped with Cadbury Milk Chocolate and Honeycomb Pieces.Be Treatwise.Cocoa† Life†Applies to Cadbury milk chocolate piecesPartnering with Fairtrade FoundationWWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
Cadbury is a Trademark of the Mondelēz International Group used Under License to Froneri International Ltd.
Topped with Chocolate and Honeycomb Pieces100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Biscuit Cone (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Cadbury Milk Chocolate† (12%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Chocolate Flavour Coating (Vegetable Oils in Varying Proportions (Coconut, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Popping Candy (2.5%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Lactose (from Milk), Carbon Dioxide), Honeycomb Pieces (2%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Shea Kernel, Palm), Water, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavourings, Emulsifier (E471), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (E412, E410), Colours (Carotenes, Beetroot Red)

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts and Mustard.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 portions

Net Contents

4 x 100ml ℮

View all Ice Cream Cones

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here