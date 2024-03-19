Ben & Jerry's Sundae Oat Of This Swirled Non Dairy Ice Cream Tub 427ml

Non dairy caramelised sugar ice cream with oat cinnamon cookies (8.5%) and toasted marshmallow flavour caramel swirl (7%) topped with soft whipped non-dairy ice cream with toasted marshmallow flavour caramel swirl (6%) and sea salt chocolatey chunks (3%).

Ben & Jerry’s Oat of This Swirled Non-Dairy Sundae features burnt sugar vegan ice cream with oat cinnamon cookies, toasted marshmallowy caramel swirls, and a soft whipped topping with tracebly sourced Open Chain chocolatey chunks. This 100% vegan sundae-in-a-tub is made with our new oat-based recipe, our best Non-Dairy recipe yet ...that’s TOATlly smooth and indulgent. Oat of This Swirled Non-Dairy Sundae is inspired by the American treat s’mores, a dessert sandwich made with graham crackers, chocolate, and a marshmallow lovingly toasted over an open fire. The key to a perfect s’more is an expertly toasted marshmallow — golden but not brown and soft all the way through. Trust us, it’s harder than it sounds and takes years of toasting practice to perfect the perfect ooey, gooey, golden marshmallow but we like to think we've nailed it! Under the soft whipped topping and Open Chain chocolatey chunks in this frozen dessert, dig into scoop after scoop of burnt sugar non-dairy ice cream with plenty of oat cinnamon cookie chunks and so many toasted marshmallowy caramel swirls you might lose your spoon if you’re not careful. The best part? No campfire needed! And there's more...Ben & Jerry's Oat of This Swirled Non-Dairy Sundae is made with Fairtrade Certified sugar, cocoa, and vanilla. The ice cream tub is 100% vegan and comes in responsibly sourced packaging. Now that’s a sweet treat you’ll want s’more of!

Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Oat of this Swirled Sundae Ice Cream Tub This vegan ice cream dessert contains Burnt Sugar Non-Dairy Ice Cream with Oat Cinnamon Cookies & Toasted Marshmallowy Caramel Swirls with a Soft Whipped Top & Chocolatey Chunks Ben & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike This non-dairy ice cream frozen dessert is made with traceably sourced cocoa via Tony's Open Chain. Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla. This Ben & Jerry's ice cream frozen dessert Kosher, Halal & Vegan certified Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging for this vegan ice cream dessert

Pack size: 427ML

Ingredients

Water, sugar, glucose syrup, coconut fat, oat syrup (water, OATS (2.5%)), flours (WHEAT, wholemeal WHEAT, whole OAT (0.3%)), fat-reduced cocoa powder (0.7%), modified corn starch, pea protein, fava bean protein, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), natural flavourings, rapeseed oil, wholemeal OAT flakes (0.1%), acidity regulator (calcium carbonate), cinnamon powder, salt, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), sea salt, lemon juice concentrate, emulsifier (SOY lecithins). > Fairtrade cocoa, sugar, vanilla. Sugar and vanilla with mass balance. Total 17%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing Δ cocoa sourced via Open Chain total: 100%

Allergy Information

Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Oats, Soya, Wheat

Produce of

Netherlands

Net Contents

427 ℮