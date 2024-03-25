We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
TESCO FINEST 2 PORK AND BRAMLEY APPLE BURGERS 300G

TESCO FINEST 2 PORK AND BRAMLEY APPLE BURGERS 300G

£3.00

£10.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One burger
Energy
1396kJ
335kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
21.8g

high

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.9g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.2g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.73g

medium

29%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1034kJ / 248kcal

2 Pork burgers blended with Bramley apple, confit onion and seasoning.
Our burgers are made by a family run business with a heritage of over 200 years, making premium quality products. Sweet and juicy pork burgers made with British prime pork, Bramley apple pieces and confit onion with a hint of honey.Made with prime shoulder and belly, Bramley apple pieces and confit onion with a hint of honey. PRIME CUTS OUTDOOR BRED
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Bramley Apple (4.5%), Rice Flour, Water, Confit Onion (4%) [Onion, Olive Oil, Salt, Sage], Concentrated Apple Juice, Dried Apple, Potato Starch, Honey, Parsley, Sage, Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

